November 2021

During an episode of the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast, Hailey credited her stubbornness for helping make her marriage work. “Neither of us were going to be the person to say, ‘I quit,’” she explained. “Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation. Because we were just both like, ‘Hey, we chose fight for this, so we’re gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.’”

Meanwhile, Justin detailed the commitment that he has to Hailey. “I think it was just time that healed things, just us showing up for each other every day, being consistent, me seeing that she wasn’t going anywhere,” he said. “I think I had a lot of, like, rejection issues, that I had to just fight through, but just her just continuously showing up every day and being there for me. I just kept seeing that over and over and over. And it just became more secure, and more secure with where we are at in our relationship.”