Everything Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Said About the Challenges of Marriage

By
 John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
November 2021

“I always like to be careful when I’m giving people advice because I don’t want to come at it like I’m some expert,” Hailey said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time and I’m still learning a lot.”

She added: “Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing. That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin.”

