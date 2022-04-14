It’s OK to Not Be OK

The Wedding Ringer star got real in November 2021 about being alone on her first birthday following her split from Cook. “Sometimes it’s OK to not feel totally OK. Even on ur bday,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

The California native noted that while she was now single, she had a lot of people to be thankful for while celebrating her big day. “I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was,” she continued.

Cuoco then turned to her beloved animals for support amid the split. “A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps,” she added.