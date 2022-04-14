Living Solo

“Even when Karl and I met, and I knew I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both really like our own lives and we actually like our own couches,” Cuoco confessed on a November 2019 episode of the “Brad Behavior” podcast. “He travels all over and he’s got a ranch and horses, and he also loves his alone time. We’re very similar like that, but we share the same passion, which are the animals, and he lets me be me.”

The Harley Quinn alum and the equestrian eventually moved into their joint home in early 2020, nearly two years after tying the knot.