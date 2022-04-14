Major Turnoff

Cuoco revealed during an April 2018 episode of Vogue’s “Sad Hot Girls” video series that she once dumped a “famous” boyfriend for being a bad tipper. In the story, the Hop star referred to the mystery man as “John” to not publicly call him out for his bad behavior. “Everyone that met him loved him, too, and we looked cute together,” Cuoco recalled.

She noted that after a “great dinner,” her then-boyfriend took out his phone to use the calculator function to determine what to tip. “I start to get a little bit hot, because I think I’m realizing what’s happening. He’s multiplying like an eight percent tip. Oh, my God, he’s cheap. He’s cheap. He’s a bad tipper.”

The Monster Allergy alum explained that the same thing kept happening when they’d go out, leading her to go back to a restaurant one time and tip a server separately because she felt so “horrified” by the man’s cheapness.