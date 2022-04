Six-Second Marriage

The Burning Bodhi actress recalled her whirlwind romance with Sweeting, which ended in 2015 after 21 months of marriage, noting it felt like a blimp in time.

“Oh, my God, I don’t remember my life before this show! And I went through a divorce on the show,” Cuoco told Variety in February 2021, referencing her time on The Big Bang Theory and marriage to the former tennis pro. She then joked that she and Sweeting “got married in, like, six seconds.”