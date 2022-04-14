Working With an Ex

“We weren’t weird, which is what was weird,” Cuoco told Haute Living Los Angeles in May 2019 of her post-split dynamic with Big Bang Theory costar Galecki. “It was a mutual breakup, and you can rarely say that. Johnny and I were friends first, then obviously we dated.”

The duo, who split in 2009 after two years together, continued to play love interests Penny and Leonard, on the CBS comedy until 2019, didn’t let their romantic past dictate their friendship.

“When we broke up, it was funny because that was when our relationship on the show was hot and heavy. There were a lot of bed scenes,” she explained. “We were a little like, ‘We were trying to end the relationship and it kept falling back in.’ We got over it really fast, and we’re closer than ever now. It could have gone either way, and I was really proud of us.”