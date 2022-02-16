‘Accountability’

In alleged screen shots of text messages with Kardashian, the reality star appeared to ask her ex to stop slamming her boyfriend publicly as the situation could become “dangerous.” The rapper told fans not to attack the King of Staten Island star, assuring his estranged wife that he’s trying to “protect” their family.

“I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete,” he said in the messages shared in mid-February 2022.

West apologized a day later for sharing the texts as well as writing his messages in all capital letters.

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” he wrote, in part. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Hours later, West shared another snap of Kardashian, captioning it, “VISION OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP.” He later deleted the post.