Paris Fashion Week Drama

After the “Gold Digger” artist made headlines for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy season 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, West took to Instagram to question the backlash against him — and to double down on his previous claims that the Kardashians kept him from attending Chicago’s birthday party that January.

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” West wrote via social media, referring to his previous claims in January when he alleged that the Kardashians wouldn’t allow him to attend Chicago’s birthday party. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion. And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

The Kardashians, for their part, have repeatedly denied West’s claims about Chicago’s birthday. After Khloé commented on West’s PFW post begging him to “please STOP tearing Kimberly down” — adding she and her family have had “enough” of the false “birthday narrative” — the fashion designer hit back in an all-caps response.

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” the Grammy winner retorted. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”

He added: “ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”