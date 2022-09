Raising Their Kids

In September 2022, West opened up about his coparenting approach with Kardashian. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”