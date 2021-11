Still Hope?

The musician teased a possible reconciliation with Kardashian in November 2021. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he claimed during part one of his Revolt’s “Drink Champs” appearance. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”