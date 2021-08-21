‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Breakdown

Amabile reflected on his split from Long during the August 2021 premiere of season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. “Breaking up was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” he said during the show. “Right away you have your doubts and you’re obviously upset, but I forced myself to get over her.”

The grocery store worker was overwhelmed with emotions after talking with new contestant Serena Pitt. The two discussed his breakup from Long and Amabile later told the cameras while choking back tears, “My conversation with Serena P. was like talking to Kendall.”