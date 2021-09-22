Lingering Feelings

Before she ultimately chose to leave Mexico, Kendall told her ex, “I still feel like you’re my best friend.” She broke down in tears as she admitted how “hard” it was to watch him move on.

“I never stopped loving you. … This has been, like, really torturous,” she replied when Joe asked if she wasn’t over their breakup.

Joe, however, had seemingly put their past behind them. “To be honest, the reason I came out here was because … I knew it was over between us,” he told Kendall. “And if I didn’t feel that I wouldn’t have came. I was also kind of under the impression that you felt the same way. You were a big part of my life and I’m always going to care about you. I’m still always here for you.”