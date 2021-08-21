Mixed Feelings About Moving On

Long revealed what she really thought about her ex possibly returning to Bachelor in Paradise without her during a May 2021 appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “It would be so hard. I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much,” she said. “I still have a tremendous amount of love for him.”

The Just Curious author noted “it would be really difficult” to see him searching for love with a new woman, adding, “I would just be signing up for another heartbreak.” The California native also said that her relationship and split from Amabile altered what she’s looking for in a partner moving forward.

“That was the relationship, I just threw so much trust in and right off the bat was honest and open. It was the first relationship I actually saw, potentially, turning into a marriage,” she continued. “That was something very new for me.”