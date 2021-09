The Serena P. Of It All

“I’m not going to lie, I’m still at a point where I don’t know. I like where I’m at with Serena, but it’s still pretty early on. I don’t know if this is gonna work again. I don’t,” he said on BiP season 7.

In a confessional, Amabile added, “I think it’s pretty clear that Kendall still loves me, but I don’t know if I still love Kendall. … I have something with Serena that I don’t want to just throw away. I don’t. I like where that’s going. This is messy.”