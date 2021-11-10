Back in the Game

“The start of my show and the start of filming was [also] the start of my new … journey,” Wilkinson exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 of dating on her new show Kendra Sells Hollywood. “Everything just started all at once, including the decision to start dating. It just kinda happened. When those cameras turned on — and I was ready to start my new career — all my confidence just came back all at once. I don’t know what happened. It wasn’t ego. It was confidence.”

The mother of two noted that her Discovery+ series is “all real” and will show her real estate career and love life post-split. “Hopefully I do get to, you know, unfold this new journey and meet someone and love someone and marry someone,” she explained. “I love to be married. I would marry again for sure.”