Back to Plan A

After some consideration, Wilkinson told her Instagram followers in November 2018 that she had ditched the idea of looking for a significant other. “Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love,” she wrote. “Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you. Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline…. well, except with the d—k head I flipped off on the road the other day…”