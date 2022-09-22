All In the Past

When Thompson and Kardashian discussed getting back together on KUWTK two years after he was caught kissing Woods, a Twitter user wondered, “So … is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan [sic] again?”

The Good American cofounder was quick to fire back. “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” she replied. “Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. … I love my sister unconditionally!”

Kardashian continued: “Regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F—K UP!”