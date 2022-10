‘Bamboozled’

“[Tristan is], of course, like, excited and wants this. He keeps asking me questions and I just won’t answer him,” Khloé said of the months leading up to baby No. 2. “I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled. All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw — he found out July 2.”