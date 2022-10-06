‘Dark Cloud’

Fans watched Khloé’s son’s birth on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out,” she said.