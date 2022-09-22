Emotional Highs and Lows

“I mean, it is f–ked up and he’s a complete piece of s–t,” Khloé confessed to sister Kim Kardashian during a November 2018 episode of KUWTK, which followed Khloé’s labor. The same night the episode aired, she also shared a photo from the delivery room. “This is one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time,” Khloé captioned a pic of herself, Thompson, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Malika Haqq and two other friends in the hospital. “You can feel the tension lol but it makes me laugh for some reason. I am definitely one of those people that when I am uncomfortable I nervously laugh. Welcome to my labor lol.”