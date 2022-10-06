Khloe's Most Honest Quotes About Tristan: Infidelity, Coparenting and More

Finding Forgiveness

“It is probably through practice [that I was able to forgive Tristan],” Khloé said during an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians, while reflecting on how their relationship changed so quickly.

“I think a lot of people maybe forget that I have been through a lot of bulls–t. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married he definitely had a very public drug problem,” she added in a confessional. “He was found in a brothel and there were a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable. And I am still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him. It only hurts me by holding on to all this stuff so let go and let God.”