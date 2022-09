How the Drama Unfolded

“It was disgusting,” Kardashian told Scott Disick on a June 2019 episode of KUWTK about Thompson cheating with Woods. “I was just hoping for a better outcome. I was hoping for better for my daughter and myself.”

She added: “I’m not talking to him, like they’re both at fault. … Look at what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But, I knew that’s what he was. I had no idea that’s what she was.”