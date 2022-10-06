On Her Own

During the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which debuted in September 2022, Khloe opened up about gearing up to have a baby “without [a] partner.”

“I wanted to expand our family and, like, do it as a family. I just think it’s a lot for me to be like, ‘OK, I guess I’m doing this all by myself.’ And Tristan is a great dad. … When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out,” she said.