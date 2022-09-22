On Learning to Coparent

During a joint interview with Disick in July 2019, Kardashian told Us exclusively that she looks to her sister and her ex for coparenting tips.

“I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney. They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh,” she told Us. “I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job. I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”