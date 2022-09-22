Still True’s Dad

While some fans thought Kardashian should have kicked Thompson out of the room as she gave birth to their daughter, she wasn’t going to let anything ruin the moment. “I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older,” Kardashian tweeted in November 2018. “I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could.”

She added: “I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything.True gave me the peace and strength I needed.”