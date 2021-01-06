Breaking Her Silence

The Very Cavallari alum opened up about her split from Cutler in September 2020, telling People, “It didn’t happen overnight. We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. … I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day.”

Cavallari explained that the former couple “had so much love for each other” until they “grew up.” She noted that “a year ago I felt like I was drowning,” so filing for divorce was the right choice for her. “I’m proud for making this decision. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time,” she added.