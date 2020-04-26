Breaking Up to Make Up

The pair split three months after getting engaged, only to reunite in November 2011. The reality TV star explained in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels, why she was the one to break things off. “At that moment, something wasn’t right,” she wrote. “A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship.” One of the issues was that Cavallari didn’t want to give up her career after they wed. “If I stayed at home, I wouldn’t be happy,” the shoe designer wrote. “And would probably end up resenting Jay for it.”