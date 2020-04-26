Fatherhood Changed His Priorities

The football star opened up about how his outlook on life has changed after he settled down with his wife and became a dad of three. “As you get older and having Kristin and the boys and now a daughter there’s a lot more to think about. It’s not just you,” he told the Chicago Tribune in January 2016. “Having kids helps you realize how selfish you can be as a person, rather quickly. These have all been things I haven’t mastered, but I’m definitely more aware of.”