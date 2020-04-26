Hands-On Dad

Cavallari told Us in 2017 that they were “completely done” having kids, saying that her two boys and daughter made for “a complete family.” She also praised her husband as “the most hands-on dad on the planet.” “I mean, he really is great,” she told Us. “He’s on the floor playing with the kids. He’s alone with the kids right now while I’m here in Utah. He’s changing diapers, he’s getting them dressed, he’s even doing Saylor’s hair … I honestly couldn’t ask for a better husband and better dad.”