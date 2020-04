Happily Married

Cavallari and Cutler, who welcomed their first child in August 2012, tied the knot in June 2013. “I feel like with Jay and I, now we’re really ready to get married,” she told E! News. “Two years ago, we weren’t ready. If we would have gotten married I don’t think it would have worked out. But I feel like now we’re in such a good place and it’s the perfect time to do it.”