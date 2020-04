He Supported Her

She noted in a March 2020 episode of her reality show that the athlete was her support system during her feud with her ex-best friend Kelly Henderson. “It’s been a bit of a rocky year. I feel like the older you get, the more you realize who is supposed to be in your life,” Cavallari told her husband. “You figure out who your real friends are — friends come and go. It’s nice that I have you as my constant. You’re my common denominator.”