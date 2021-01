Long Time Coming

The True Roots author told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 that separating from the former NFL star was “not an easy decision, obviously.” She revealed that it was “something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years.” Looking back at the “hardest decision” she’s ever made, Cavallari doesn’t regret it. “My mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’” she recalled. “I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”