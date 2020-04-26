Making a Conscious Effort

The Hills alum told Us exclusively in June 2017 that they were working on their relationship. “Honestly, I think communication and it’s so much easier said than done. I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship,” she told Us. “You can’t just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don’t that’s probably when you start to get in trouble. And, I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn’t perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that’s what you just have to do.”