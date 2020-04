She Was Smitten

The couple got engaged in April 2011 and shortly before the football star got down on one knee and popped the question, Cavallari told Us why she was so smitten. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he’s a gentleman,” she told Us. “He opens up car doors and he did the laundry today, which I thought is pretty cool, so he’s a good boy. We’re in love!”