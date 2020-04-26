They Saw a Couples Therapist

Cavallari admitted in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels, that they sought professional help. “I credit [our therapist] for saving our relationship,” she wrote. “She opened up our eyes to the other person’s perspective and gave us great tools for communication. … We still periodically see her to this day.” Cutler admitted to the Chicago Tribune that their therapist and the Bears’ in-house sports psychologist helped him to get “insight on some things.” “You start seeing things differently,” he said. “That definitely has helped me deal with stuff.”