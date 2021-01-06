What Really Matters

The True Comfort author exclusively told Us in August 2020 that “this is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath.” Four months after calling it quits, Cavallari revealed she was working on herself and her business. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow my business,” she explained. “I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

The mother of three added: “To feel my best, I have to make sure I’m making myself a priority. And for me that means working out, eating healthy and having balance in my life. Getting rid of the things that don’t bring me joy. … I hate negativity. I will run the other way from it, but I’ve had to learn how to cut toxicity out of my life as I’ve gotten older.”