Working on Being a Better Man

Cutler also told the Chicago Tribune that he wasn’t the same guy who joined the Bears in 2009. “You look at your 2006 self when [I] came into the league and it’s a drastic change. But if you’re not trying to get better in certain aspects of your life, you’re just going to stay the same,” he said. “I think we can all improve. Things at home, things in your life away from work, if they’re not in order, it’s definitely going to affect your professional business.”

He also talked about how he supported his wife when her brother, Michael Cavallari, went missing and was later found dead in December 2015. “It’s always tough and it’s still hard for Kristin and she’s extremely mentally tough and strong as a person. I was more in a role of comforting and trying to help her through it. It wasn’t easy. There were a couple of weeks when it was really rocky and we didn’t know what was happening. I think everyone expected the worst and prepared for it. But whenever you finally get that news, you’re really never ready for it. It’s still something that we’re working through, but it will get better.”