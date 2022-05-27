A Difficult Split

In May 2022, Kent claimed that Emmett “would threaten to call the police” when it was her turn to have their daughter during the early stages of their breakup. “He would give me time periods that I could take her. I don’t think he knew I was leaving; I think he needed to regain control of me,” she alleged on Jeff Lewis Live. “We [moved me out] quick. I was worried that he was having me watched, which he did send people to watch. Luckily, they didn’t watch me move out. I packed my stuff probably in four hours.”