Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Everything ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Has Said About Randall Emmett Following Their Split

By
Addressing the Cheating Allegations Everything Lala Kent Has Said About Randall Emmett Following Their Split
8
2 / 8
podcast
StockingStuffers_110521_600x338

Addressing the Cheating Allegations

Kent discussed the photos of Emmett with two women at a hotel in Nashville one month after they originally surfaced.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in,” the performer shared during a November 2021 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f–k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.'”

 

Back to top