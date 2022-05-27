Feeling Savage

Kent trolled Emmett in May 2022 when she recreated his alleged Nashville cheating scandal photo while in town on her Give Them Lala Live tour. “You rocked my world, Nashville. I loved staying at @graduatehotels,” she wrote via Instagram. “Three more shows left for the Give Them Lala Live tour! See y’all soon!”

The TV personality shared two photos, one of which appeared to be targeted at her ex-fiancé. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kent was wearing all black and walking in front of the same bar that Emmett was allegedly spotted moving toward with two women back in October 2021. A fan previously captured the alleged proof of the producer cheating just weeks before news broke that Kent and Emmett had split.