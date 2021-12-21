Finding Out That Others Knew

“I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, I’m getting DMs about your person. No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Kent emotionally explained during an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “James [Kennedy] and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things. As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

The Hard Kill actress admitted that it felt like a “mindf–k” learning about Emmett being unfaithful, adding, “I think I ignored a lot of things that I probably shouldn’t have, but I think I ignored them because. He’s good at what he does.”

Kent noted that she would have “put million upon millions of dollars on him never creeping around on me.” “

I never would have thought in a million years and everyone around me is blindsided as well,” she said at the time. “Did we never see it? Did we never question? I mean, I have conversations daily with people in my circle where it’s, like, ‘What, what the f–k just happened?'”