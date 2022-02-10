Finding Strength at the Time

“Obviously I get a lot of strength from my daughter — but beyond that, I think strength comes with knowing your worth, with or without someone. The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I know I was better off and he never deserved me,” Kent wrote in response to a fan question via Instagram in February 2022. “That feeling gave me power. Even though there are moments I go ‘what the f–k,’ I find strength in the fact that I am free. I am happy again. I reconginze [SIC] myself in the mirror again.”