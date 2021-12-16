Focusing on the Positive

After an emotional episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent took to social media to share a lesson she had learned from the experience.

“Try to remember this — I have to reminder myself often, as well … When somebody suffers from self loathing, they will grasp for anyone to make them forget how much they hate themselves. It’s not us, It’s them,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories in December 2021. “Be grateful for the person they get their claws into next. That person saved you. That, and decided to get the f–k out. If you see the signs — run.”