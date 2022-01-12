Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Allegedly Started Cheating When She Got Sober

Her Insight on the Past

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022, Kent claimed that her ex allegedly started to be unfaithful “quite some time” ago.

“It has been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about, and it is not just one person. It is many. I believe that it started after I got sober. I don’t know how I didn’t see it,” the singer said, noting that Emmett’s “constant phone use” later turned into a red flag. “It was glued to him. He couldn’t even go into a massage without his phone on him and he would get very funny if I would get near the phone.”

Kent noted that she didn’t initially wonder whether the director was cheating on her, adding, “I thought, ‘Who would creep around with him?’ I really thought that.”