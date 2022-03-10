Not Holding Back

In March 2022, Kent accused Emmett of not being faithful to her in the comments section of an Instagram post, writing, “I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021 — the month I gave birth.”

The reality star also alleged that Emmett, who has yet to react to her latest claims, prevented her from leaving their joint home after their split.