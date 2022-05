Picking Sides

During an April 2022 appearance on WWHL, Kent called out Tom Schwartz for hanging out with Emmett, telling Andy Cohen, “I’m not the type of person to say, like, ‘You have to pick a side,’ but in this situation, if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you.”

She added that she “cut” Schwartz from her life after learning he saw Emmett.