Recalling the Day

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast in January 2022, Kent revealed Katie Maloney was the one to call her when the photos of Emmett in Nashville surfaced.

“She said, ‘Are you alone?’ And I said, ‘Yes. What’s going on?’ She said, ’Is Randall in Nashville?’ I said, ‘Yeah, he is.’ She goes, ‘I need to show you some pictures,'” Kent recalled. “[And] the second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me, like, something is wrong. This is not the person that I claim I know. Something felt very off.”

Kent claimed that Emmett previously told her that he “didn’t go out” before the photos of him and two women walking to a Nashville hotel room surfaced.

“He said, ‘Those girls followed me.’ Then, it comes out, ‘I met them at a penthouse party.’ Then, my mind goes back to a few days earlier, where he refused to show me his room in Alabama,” she alleged. “He would not let me see his room when we were FaceTiming. He was in the hallway with no shirt. I was like, ‘Let me see your room.’ And he would not let me see it. And chooses — after I say, ‘This was weird, why would you let me see [your] room?’ — he demands we go to therapy. ‘We need a therapy session because [you’re] freaking out for no reason.’ Then, it all starts adding up.”

She also expanded on her WWHL remarks that Emmett allegedly started cheating when she got sober.

“There was a comment made — and I don’t want to say who he made this comment to — but they came to me, and it was after the pictures had been leaked. I was getting my ducks in a row. This person comes to me, and they say, ‘Randall said to me, Lala used to be really fun and kinky and sexy, but, you know, then she got sober.’ And that was like taking a f—king bullet. Being sober is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. No thanks to him. … And to have him say that when he has said to me, ‘If you ever pick up a drink again, we’ll be done.’”