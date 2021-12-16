Top 5

Everything ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Has Said About Randall Emmett Following Their Split

Everything Lala Kent Has Said About Randall Emmett Following Their Split
Reflecting on Her Past Comments

During an episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent reflected on how she found herself “meddling in other people’s relationships” because of a possible “projection” of her own ups and downs with Emmett.  

“I don’t know what happened,” Kent added during the November 2021 episode. “All I know is a lot of things … that I meddled in, my comments didn’t age well and I’m OK with that. So, I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things.”

