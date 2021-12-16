Reflecting on Her Past Comments

During an episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent reflected on how she found herself “meddling in other people’s relationships” because of a possible “projection” of her own ups and downs with Emmett.

“I don’t know what happened,” Kent added during the November 2021 episode. “All I know is a lot of things … that I meddled in, my comments didn’t age well and I’m OK with that. So, I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things.”