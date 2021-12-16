Staying Strong

“I wonder often where I’m getting strength from and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is from, but I’d be lying to you if I said that, you know, this whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily,” Kent detailed during an appearance on the “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast in December 2021.

She added: “Just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family and him knowing the life that he was living behind my back and him feeling safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into this world is hard.”